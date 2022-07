Kinkaid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Kinkaid spent the last two years in the Rangers' organization. He made 37 appearances with AHL Hartford in 2021-22, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman under contract, Kinkaid is likely not higher than third on the Bruins' depth chart in goal.