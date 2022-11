Kinkaid was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start in Buffalo on Saturday.

Kinkaid is poised to make his Boston debut. The Bruins play again on Sunday at home to Vancouver, so Linus Ullmark will probably get the nod for that contest. Kinkaid won his only NHL appearance last year as a member of the Rangers.