Kinkaid stopped 30-of-31 shots in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

It was a nice night for his Boston and season debut. The only goal that got past him came shorthanded in the first off the stick of Tage Thompson. The big Sabre has stripped David Pastrnak of the puck just inside the Buffalo blue line, skated around David Krejci and slid the puck under Kinkaid's left pad.