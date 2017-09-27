Agostino (upper body) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Yale product was forced to miss Monday's preseason win over Chicago due to the injury, but appears to have recovered in time for Boston's final two preseason games. Last year's AHL leading scorer with 83 points in 65 games, Agostino is a late-bloomer who has a realistic shot at making the Opening Night roster while competing against the likes of Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson.