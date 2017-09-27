Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Back in practice
Agostino (upper body) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Yale product was forced to miss Monday's preseason win over Chicago due to the injury, but appears to have recovered in time for Boston's final two preseason games. Last year's AHL leading scorer with 83 points in 65 games, Agostino is a late-bloomer who has a realistic shot at making the Opening Night roster while competing against the likes of Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...