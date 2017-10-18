Agostino was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

Last season's AHL top scorer started 2017-18 with a bang in Providence, posting a whopping seven points in three games. While the Bruins had at most 11 healthy forwards before the recall, Agostino may have gotten a look in the lineup anyway, due to the under-performance of fellow wingers like Matt Beleskey, Frank Vatrano and Anders Bjork. Wednesday's practice will give a better indication as to whether or not Agostino will make his Bruins debut Thursday against Vancouver.