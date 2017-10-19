Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Joins forward mix
Agostino will suit up for the Bruins on Thursday against the Canucks.
The Bruins are looking for a spark up front and Agostino will join the team's forward lineup Thursday, along with David Backes, who is back in action following a bout with diverticulitis. Agostino was off to a strong start for AHL Providence, recording seven points in three games, and he'll look to parlay that success into a steady bottom-six role with the big club.
