Agostino will suit up for the Bruins on Thursday against the Canucks.

The Bruins are looking for a spark up front and Agostino will join the team's forward lineup Thursday, along with David Backes, who is back in action following a bout with diverticulitis. Agostino was off to a strong start for AHL Providence, recording seven points in three games and he'll look to parlay that success into a steady bottom-six role with the big club.