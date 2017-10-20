Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Notches helper Thursday
Agostino notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.
Agostino logged 16:08 worth of ice time overall, working in a bottom-six role in even strength situations, but it is notable that he saw 7:22 worth of power play action in the contest. If that continues, the 25-year-old, who has enjoyed success at the AHL level, could carve out a degree of utility in deeper fantasy formats.
