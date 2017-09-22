Agostino cashed in on a breakaway with 1:40 left in overtime to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

Agostino, last season's AHL scoring leader and MVP, also notched an assist Thursday on Paul Postma's game-tying tally. The 6-foot, 202-pounder has received less ink than some of the Bruins' young forwards who are challenging for jobs with the big club, but the 25-year-old Yale product definitely helped his cause with his impact in Thursday's win. The 2010 fifth-rounder has 17 NHL games to his credit to date, having recorded two goals and five points in that span.