Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Paces Thursday's preseason win
Agostino cashed in on a breakaway with 1:40 left in overtime to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 preseason win over the Flyers.
Agostino, last season's AHL scoring leader and MVP, also notched an assist Thursday on Paul Postma's game-tying tally. The 6-foot, 202-pounder has received less ink than some of the Bruins' young forwards who are challenging for jobs with the big club, but the 25-year-old Yale product definitely helped his cause with his impact in Thursday's win. The 2010 fifth-rounder has 17 NHL games to his credit to date, having recorded two goals and five points in that span.
