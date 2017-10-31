Agostino was assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Agostino has failed to do much of anything since he found the scoresheet in his season debut on Oct. 19, as he was held point-less with just seven shots on goal in his last four games. The New Jersey native's demotion could mean that David Krejci (back) is almost ready for a return to the lineup.

