Agostino was reassigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was originally recalled on an emergency basis for the Bruins' three game road trip in California, and after not appearing in any of the contests Agostino will return to the minors. The New Jersey native saw substantial AHL success last season notching 93 points in 75 games including the playoffs, but has only recorded one assist in five games in the NHL this season.