Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Sent down to AHL
Agostino was reassigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was originally recalled on an emergency basis for the Bruins' three game road trip in California, and after not appearing in any of the contests Agostino will return to the minors. The New Jersey native saw substantial AHL success last season notching 93 points in 75 games including the playoffs, but has only recorded one assist in five games in the NHL this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...