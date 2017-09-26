Bruins' Kenny Agostino: Sits out Monday with injury
Agostino is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not play in Monday's preseason game against Chicago, CSN New England reports.
Agostino reportedly suffered the injury in a game last Thursday against Philadelphia in which he actually scored the game-winning goal in overtime. The severity of the issue is unknown at this point, but given his status as last year's AHL scoring champion (83 points in 65 games with AHL Chicago) and MVP, Agostino should have a solid shot at cracking the Bruins' Opening Night roster -- as long as he's healthy. That said, this is one player worth keeping tabs on in advance of the team's Oct. 5 season opener against Nashville.
