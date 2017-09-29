Agostino has been placed on waivers by the Bruins.

Agostino is coming off a stellar AHL season, but he wasn't able to secure a roster spot in crowded Bruins' forward corps out of training camp. It remains to be seen if another team claims the 25-year-old, but if Agostino isn't scooped up, he'd presumably land in AHL Providence, where he'd be a candidate for an in-season call-up.