Miller (hand) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Miller is technically still considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Red Wings, but all signs point to him making his return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 18 against the Oilers. The Bruins will surely release another update on Miller's status if he's scratched last minute, but for now, fantasy owners can count on him returning to a top-pairing role against Detroit.