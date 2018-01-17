Bruins' Kevan Miller: All but ruled out Wednesday
Miller (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Canadiens on Wednesday, though he's "very doubtful" to play, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
We wouldn't count on Miller suiting up Wednesday, which opens the door for Paul Postma to take his place. Miller's absence won't be noticed in the fantasy realm since he's never eclipsed 20 points in an NHL career that's four and a half years old.
