Miller doled out a game-high six hits to complement three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-0 road loss to the Capitals.

Miller skated to a minus-1 rating and picked up a minor penalty for cross checking, but he otherwise kept a level head through a disastrous display from the Bruins. Miller is a no-frills rearguard who can contribute modestly on both ends of the ice. Last season, he produced 16 points and maintained a plus-16 rating through 68 games.