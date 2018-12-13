Bruins' Kevan Miller: Attends practice Thursday
Miller (neck) took part in Thursday's practice session sporting a non-contact sweater.
While Miller is still roughly three weeks away from playing based on his original recovery timeline, the fact that the blueliner was able to get back on the ice so soon could be an indication he is ahead of schedule. Once given the green light to return to action, the blueliner figures to bump Steve Kampfer or John Moore from the lineup with Jeremy Lauzon likely headed back to the minors.
