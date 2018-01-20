Miller (illness) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday.

We doubt Miller's illness will prevent him from playing in the evening's road contest against the Habs, but more information should be disclosed after the morning skate. He's an efficient stay-at-home contributor, but Miller is off the map in fantasy land since his offensive acumen is capped, having topped out at 18 points in a season since initially latching on with the B's in 2013-14.