Miller (kneecap) signed a one-year contract worth up to $2 million with the Bruins on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Miller hasn't played since the 2018-19 season when he suffered a fractured kneecap during the playoffs. The 32-year-old defenseman underwent multiple procedures to expedite his recovery, and his signing indicates that he should be ready when next season starts. His salary is heavily dependant on hitting certain incentive bonuses, but if he's good to go, Miller could be a fixture on the Bruins' blue line.