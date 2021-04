Miller (foot) will return to action Friday night against the Sabres, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

With Miller back in the lineup, Connor Clifton is slated to sit out the contest. A foot infection was the reason for Miller's latest absence, but looking ahead, look for the veteran blueliner's practice reps as well as participation in back-to-back scenarios to be managed in order to help him avoid setbacks with his bothersome knee.