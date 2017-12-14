Bruins' Kevan Miller: Back in the lineup Thursday
Miller (personal) will return to action Thursday night against the Capitals.
Miller missed Wednesday's game against the Red Wings to be with his wife following the birth of the couple's first child. The rugged blueliner has logged five helpers in 26 games this season, which limits his fantasy utility to leagues where his PIM (49), hits (61) and blocks (32) help out.
