Bruins' Kevan Miller: Back on skates
Miller (kneecap) has resumed skating, but remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Miller will almost certainly begin the season on injured reserve as he continues to work his way back from the fractured kneecap he suffered towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The next step in the gritty blueliner's recovery will involve a return to practice with his teammates, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
