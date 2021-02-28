Coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday that Miller (knee) didn't travel with the team for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com reports.

Per Cassidy, Miller's knee hasn't respond well to treatment and his knee injury "flared up" on him. Miller has missed the last three games due to the injury, and he has just two assists through 15 games this season. The 33-year-old's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's game against Washington, but with the Bruins claiming Jarred Tinordi off waivers Saturday, cracking the lineup will be a tougher task.