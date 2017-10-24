Miller (knee) has been "progressing well" and is looking healthy ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Sharks, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.

After being scratched as a game-time decision Saturday, it seems quite possible that Miller will be ready to play once Thursday's game rolls around. That said, it hasn't been a productive season for the 29-year-old, judging by the minus-3 rating and no points, so he's not likely to have an impact on many fantasy lineups regardless of when he returns.

