As the regular season winds down, the Bruins could elect to give key veteran players like Miller a rest in advance of the playoffs, the Boston Herald reports.

With the Bruins jostling with the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, coach Bruce Cassidy may not have the luxury to rest players en masse, but if Boston's seeding ends up settled by the end of the week, that could be an option. In particular, the team may or may not have something to play for Sunday, when the Bruins and Panthers play the lone game that day, a makeup tilt for a January contest postponed due to a blizzard. Though Miller's one goal and 15 points in 65 games are not especially fantasy-friendly, the 30-year old has been a steady defender for the Bruins this season, while displaying an improved ability to jump into the play to complement his established rugged play. Said gritty style has resulted in Miller recording 70 PIM, 156 hits and 104 blocks to date.