Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could be rested as season winds down
As the regular season winds down, the Bruins could elect to give key veteran players like Miller a rest in advance of the playoffs, the Boston Herald reports.
With the Bruins jostling with the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, coach Bruce Cassidy may not have the luxury to rest players en masse, but if Boston's seeding ends up settled by the end of the week, that could be an option. In particular, the team may or may not have something to play for Sunday, when the Bruins and Panthers play the lone game that day, a makeup tilt for a January contest postponed due to a blizzard. Though Miller's one goal and 15 points in 65 games are not especially fantasy-friendly, the 30-year old has been a steady defender for the Bruins this season, while displaying an improved ability to jump into the play to complement his established rugged play. Said gritty style has resulted in Miller recording 70 PIM, 156 hits and 104 blocks to date.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...