Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could return by end of road trip
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Miller (hand) could return by the end of the Bruins' road trip, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
It was previously reported that Miller would be out until at least December, but the team's road trip wraps up Nov. 26, and that appears to be his target. Miller brings a physical touch to the game, as he dished out 14 hits in the first seven games with a plus-5 rating as well.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Return delayed three weeks•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out for at least three weeks•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns home for further testing•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Ruled out with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...