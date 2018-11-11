Coach Bruce Cassidy said Miller (hand) could return by the end of the Bruins' road trip, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

It was previously reported that Miller would be out until at least December, but the team's road trip wraps up Nov. 26, and that appears to be his target. Miller brings a physical touch to the game, as he dished out 14 hits in the first seven games with a plus-5 rating as well.