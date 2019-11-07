Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could return later this month
Miller (kneecap) remains sidelined, but could return the "week after next," according toMatt Porter of The Boston Globe.
Though Miller's return to the lineup is not imminent, it does appear that he's progressing to a point where he could re-join the team's blue line mix later this month. Miller isn't much of a fantasy factor, but his sturdy and physical play are assets to the Bruins. Once he's back, the Bruins might have a tough decision to make on Connor Clifton's lineup status, though it's always possible that future injuries will come into play and add clarity on that front.
