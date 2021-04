Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Miller (knee) may return for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

This means that Miller will miss Monday's home game versus the Flyers, marking his 20th straight game in the press box. Miller has been skating for a few weeks now. The 33-year-old has produced two assists and 32 hits across 15 games this season.