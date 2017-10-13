Bruins' Kevan Miller: Deemed OK after injury scare
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Miller is "OK" after taking a puck to the knee during Friday's practice, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Miller had to be helped off the ice by Boston's training staff after getting dinged during Friday's on-ice session, but the 29-year-old rearguard was evidently just dealing with some temporary discomfort. He'll slot into his usual spot on the Bruins' third pairing Saturday against Arizona.
