According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Miller is "OK" after taking a puck to the knee during Friday's practice, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Miller had to be helped off the ice by Boston's training staff after getting dinged during Friday's on-ice session, but the 29-year-old rearguard was evidently just dealing with some temporary discomfort. He'll slot into his usual spot on the Bruins' third pairing Saturday against Arizona.

