Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve
Miller (neck) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Considering Miller is expected to be sidelined until January, his IR designation was only a matter of time. In a corresponding move, the club activated Charlie McAvoy (concussion) which should bolster a blue line that has been severely hampered by injuries this year.
