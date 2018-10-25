Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve
Miller (hand) was placed on injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Oct. 18, per the NHL media site.
Miller did skate prior to the Bruins' practice session, but without a stick to avoid aggravating his injured hand. By utilizing a retroactive designation, the blueliner could technically return as early as Saturday versus Montreal; however, that seems extremely unlikely considering he was unable to take any shots during his morning skate.
