Miller (hand) was placed on injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Oct. 18, per the NHL media site.

Miller did skate prior to the Bruins' practice session, but without a stick to avoid aggravating his injured hand. By utilizing a retroactive designation, the blueliner could technically return as early as Saturday versus Montreal; however, that seems extremely unlikely considering he was unable to take any shots during his morning skate.

