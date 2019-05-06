Bruins' Kevan Miller: Done for series
Miller (lower body) won't be available for the remainder of the second-round series against Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Miller has appeared in just three games since mid-February and will now be officially shut down for Monday's Game 6 versus the Blue Jackets, as well as a potential Game 7 on Wednesday. The blueliner's absence, combined with that of John Moore (upper body), allowed for Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton to see some significant ice time in the playoffs. At this point, fantasy owners would be right to question whether Miller will play at all this postseason.
