Bruins' Kevan Miller: Doubtful for Thursday
Miller (upper body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lightning.
That Miller is not ruled out for the contest suggests that his injury is not a long-term concern, but it seems unlikely that he'll play before Saturday's game against New Jersey. John Moore is thus projected to remain in Boston's lineup Thursday night against Tampa Bay.
