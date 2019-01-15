Bruins' Kevan Miller: Drops gloves in heavyweight tilt
Miller fought for the second time this season during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.
Nicolas Deslauriers was happy to drop the gloves with Miller for a scrap between two of the biggest fighters in the league. Through 20 games this season Miller has collected 22 penalty minutes, 38 hits and 39 blocked shots, making him a good option in leagues that reward those categories heavily.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...