Miller fought for the second time this season during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.

Nicolas Deslauriers was happy to drop the gloves with Miller for a scrap between two of the biggest fighters in the league. Through 20 games this season Miller has collected 22 penalty minutes, 38 hits and 39 blocked shots, making him a good option in leagues that reward those categories heavily.

More News
Our Latest Stories