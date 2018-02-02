Play

Miller left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues with an upper-body injury.

The severity of Miller's ailment remains unclear, but he'll be reevaluated by Boston's training staff Friday, so the team should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Toronto. If the veteran blueliner is unable to go against the Maple Leafs, Paul Postma will likely take his place in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories