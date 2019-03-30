Miller (upper body) will likely rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Miller's return will allow him enough time to get the rust knocked off with four games remaining prior to the playoffs. However, he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective, notching just six points (all assists) through 36 contests. Official word on his status versus the Panthers should arrive on game day.

More News
Our Latest Stories