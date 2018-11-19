Bruins' Kevan Miller: Expected to play Wednesday
Miller (hand) is slated to dress for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit.
In order to suit up versus the Wings, Miller will need to be activated off injured reserve, along with a corresponding roster move -- which could be the placement of Zdeno Chara (knee) on IR. With Miller back in the lineup, Connor CLifton or Jakub Zboril figures to be relegated to the press box.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Traveling with team•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could return by end of road trip•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Return delayed three weeks•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out for at least three weeks•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...