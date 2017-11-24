Miller recorded two shots and a plus-1 rating through 17:32 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old defenseman has just four assists and 16 shots through 20 games this season, so his only avenue to fantasy value is through his contributions in the PIM and hit columns. As a result, there aren't many settings where Miller is a viable option.

