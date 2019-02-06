Bruins' Kevan Miller: First point in 14 games
Miller collected an assist on the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
It was the first point Miller has been credited with since a December 29th game against the Sabres. The heavy-hitting defenseman now has four points, all assists, in 27 games this season.
