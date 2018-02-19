Miller (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's clash with the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Miller has missed the Bruins' last seven outings, dating back to Feb. 1. Although the 29-year-old's offensive numbers leave something to be desired (10 points in 44 games), he is solid defensively and should bolster a blue line that is already allowing the second fewest shots per game in the league (29.2). Once given the all-clear, the Los Angeles native will likely bounce Matt Grzelcyk from the lineup.