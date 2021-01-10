Miller, who missed the 2019-20 season due to lingering issues with a fractured kneecap, indicates that he feels 100 percent as the Bruins' season opener approaches, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The report notes that based on practices, Miller seems likely to start the campaign on the Bruins' third defensive pair along with Jakub Zboril. Though Miller's upside on offense is limited, his sturdy play along the boards and sound positioning are assets to the Boston's blue line. Additionally, Miller's physical play will be valuable to the team, with Zdeno Chara no longer in the mix.