Bruins' Kevan Miller: Held out for precautionary reasons
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Miller (lower body) was held out of the third period of Thursday's 3-0 win over the Wild as a precaution.
Cassidy is hopeful that Miller will be available for Saturday's season finale against Tampa Bay, so whatever held him out of the final frame of Thursday's win clearly isn't believed to be overly serious.
