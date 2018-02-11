Play

Miller (upper body) won't play in Sunday's tilt against New Jersey.

This marks the fifth straight game Miller will miss, as he continues to battle the ailment he suffered Feb. 1 against Toronto. The 30-year-old will attempt to return to the ice Tuesday against Calgary, and improve upon his 10 points (one goal, nine assists) he posted throughout his first 44 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories