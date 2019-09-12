Miller (kneecap) won't be ready for training camp and could miss the start of the 2019-20 season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Miller's absence, along with that of John Moore (shoulder), could open the door for Urho Vaakanainen or Alex Petrovic to make the 23-man roster out of camp. The Bruins' blue line depth will be further tested if Charlie McAvoy and/or Brandon Carlo remain unsigned long term. Even once Miller is given the all-clear, he may find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.