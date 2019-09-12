Bruins' Kevan Miller: In doubt for Opening Night
Miller (kneecap) won't be ready for training camp and could miss the start of the 2019-20 season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Miller's absence, along with that of John Moore (shoulder), could open the door for Urho Vaakanainen or Alex Petrovic to make the 23-man roster out of camp. The Bruins' blue line depth will be further tested if Charlie McAvoy and/or Brandon Carlo remain unsigned long term. Even once Miller is given the all-clear, he may find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.