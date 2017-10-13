Bruins' Kevan Miller: Injured during practice
Miller suffered an apparent leg injury during Friday's practice.
The 29-year-old blueliner wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice by Boston's training staff. If Miller's unable to go Saturday, Paul Postma will likely slot into the lineup against the Coyotes.
