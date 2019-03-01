Bruins' Kevan Miller: Injury lingers
Miller (upper body) is doubtful for Saturday's game against New Jersey.
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Miller's upper-body injury is "lingering longer than we thought." As long as the bruising blueliner is sidelined, John Moore is in line to remain in the Bruins' lineup.
