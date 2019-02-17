Miller posted six blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

In his last five games, Miller has 15 blocks and 11 hits, although he has failed to record a point in that span. That's not surprising, given Miller has just five assists in 33 outings this season. Miller is known more as a stay-at-home defenseman, making him hard to justify rostering in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories