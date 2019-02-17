Bruins' Kevan Miller: Lays out six blocked shots
Miller posted six blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
In his last five games, Miller has 15 blocks and 11 hits, although he has failed to record a point in that span. That's not surprising, given Miller has just five assists in 33 outings this season. Miller is known more as a stay-at-home defenseman, making him hard to justify rostering in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...