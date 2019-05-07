Bruins' Kevan Miller: Making progress
Miller (lower body) has not been ruled out for the playoffs.
Per GM Don Sweeney, Miller has made progress and while the rugged blueliner remains sidelined as the Eastern Conference finals approach, he has a chance to return to action in the event of a lengthy Bruins playoff run.
