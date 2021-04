Miller (undisclosed) is progressing and will travel with the Bruins on the team's upcoming five-game road trip, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

Miller has missed the Bruins' last three games, but it's been clarified the unspecified issue that's sidelined him of late is not related to the knee concerns he's been managing all season. The rugged blueliner has recorded two assists and 18 PIM in 19 games to date.