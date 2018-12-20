Miller (larynx) participated in practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Though Miller, who is bouncing back from a fractured larynx, is back at practice, he won't be ready for game action until some time next week. In addition to Miller nearing a return, Zdeno Chara (knee) also practiced Wednesday. With two helpers in 11 games to date, Miller isn't much of a fantasy factor, but his steady defense and rugged play will be a welcome addition to the Boston blue line upon his reintroduction to the lineup.